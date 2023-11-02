Samsung to release limited edition retro flip phone 

A new, limited edition, flip phone drawing inspiration from Samsung’s classic SGH-E700 handset is now on sale from Samsung.com.

Released in 2003, the E700 was Samsung’s first mobile to feature a built-in antenna, an innovation the firm credits with playing “a pivotal role” in advancing its position in the mobile phone industry.

The phone’s legacy is now being celebrated with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro which mimics various distinctive features of the SGH-E700, including the combination of indigo blue and silver colour, and a UX design reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics.

The package includes three Flipsuit cards featuring logos from different eras of Samsung’s history, a Flipsuit case and a collector card engraved with a the handset’s unique serial number.