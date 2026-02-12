Samsung officially launches its new Galaxy A07 5G handset

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the new Galaxy A07 5G, a lower cost handset featuring Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

Available in Black, Light Violet and Light Green colour options, the handset is part of Samsung’s vision to bring AI experiences to as many users as possible.

Users can easily activate Gemini, which navigates complex tasks across native Galaxy and select third-party apps to support faster, with a simple press of the side button.

Gemini Live also lets users ask questions and receive insights on a wide range of topics, while Circle to Search makes it easy to learn more about anything on their device’s screen — including images, music and text.

Alongside new AI capabilities, the Galaxy A07 5G boasts the following features: :