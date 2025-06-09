All3Media International bolsters FAST strategy with new appointment

Leading independent distributor All3Media International has announced a new executive appointment to support its digital ambitions.

Amanda Stevens has been promoted to the role of SVP Global Digital Partnerships in which she will spearhead the company’s Digital Publishing team’s partner management and lead its FAST channel team.

She will also work closely with regional teams on windowing the release of content for publication in the digital space and develop and oversee promotional opportunities with leading platform suppliers.

Since joining All3Media International in 2023 as VP Global Digital Partnerships, Stevens has played a key role in identifying new FAST linear and VOD publishing opportunities as well as optimising existing partnership deals.

This includes leading the development and recent launch of Demand Drama, the FAST launch of Inside Outside, and the introduction of branded YouTube channels such as Gardening with Monty Don and Midsomer Murders.

FAST is an increasingly important part of the firm’s growth strategy, with numerous channels now available on multiple platforms including the recently launched Inside Outside and Demand Drama channels.

The company also operates a number of AVOD SVOD and TVOD initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to continue to be part of such a dynamic, forward-thinking company and to work alongside the many partners who are central to our ongoing success in this vibrant market,” commented Amanda Stevens.

“As the viewing experience evolves, we’re always looking for new avenues to reach audiences via digital delivery, whether that’s partnering with leading platforms on new channels or launching innovative brand promotions that immerse viewers in their favourite shows.”

Stevens joined All3Media International from Samsung TV Plus, where she was Senior Manager of Business Development for all third-party channels. Prior to this, she was Senior Manager, Content Partnerships at TalkTalk (formerly blinkbox) and also held roles including Head of Acquisitions for Comedy Central and MTV.