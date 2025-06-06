Apple and MLB reveal July 2025 Friday Night Baseball line-up

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have revealed the Friday Night Baseball line-up for next month, with all games once again being available to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions.

The month’s fixtures include a July 4th showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and, later in the month, the New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Presenters and commentators include Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Siera Santos, Russell Dorsey, and Xavier Scruggs return to host live pregame coverage from the studio and on the field throughout the month. Game-by-game announcer assignments will be revealed weekly.

July Friday Night Baseball Schedule on Apple TV+

July 4th

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs – 2:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:07 p.m. ET

July 11th

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers – 7:10 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels – 9:38 p.m. ET

July 25th