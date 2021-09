Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A03s, a new low-cost addition to its mobile range featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, upgraded Octa Core processor and a 6.5” display.

The handset also features a triple rear camera including a 13MP Main Camera, a 2MP Refined Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, plus a 5MP Selfie Camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Coming in Black and Blue variants, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be available from Samsung and retailers from September 24th with an RRP of £139.