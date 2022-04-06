Samsung’s smart TV projector is now on sale

Samsung has officially launched the previously announced Freestyle, a new portable projector powered by the Tizen operating system and providing access to a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Featuring auto-focus and levelling, HDR and voice control, the Freestyle weighs 830 grams and can rotate through 180 degrees to allow users to show high-quality video on tables, floors, walls and ceilings.

The auto levelling and focus features are claimed to offer a “crystal-clear image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size” while ensuring the picture is “perfectly straight”, all accompanied by “a cinema-quality sound experience”.

Said to be the first portable projector certified by global major OTT partners, the Freestyle offers Smart TV features available on Samsung Smart TVs, including mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

When not being used to stream content, the device can also provide mood lighting effect thanks to its ambient mode and be also used as a smart speaker capable of pairing visual effects to the music.

Dan Hastings, Director of TV & AV at Samsung Electronics, said: “The Freestyle, with its 180-degree cradle stand, allows you to set up and project up to 100” instantly. The device fits in one hand but can freely scale and move to watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

“You can also enjoy a 360-degree sound and take it anywhere. Pre-orders have been strong and today we’re excited to be launching the product to market for all to enjoy.”

The Freestyle is available to purchase via Samsung.com and through the firm’s retail partners. Customers purchasing from participating retailers between 6th April – 24th May 2022 can claim a complimentary black Galaxy A52s 5G.