Sanditon series 2 comes to ITV this month

The second series of Sanditon arrives on ITV this month following its UK debut on BritBox earlier this year.

Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel and produced by Red Planet Pictures, the first series aired on ITV in the UK and on PBS Masterpiece in the US.

Series one’s heart-breaking finale left fans in suspense and clamouring for more. The new episodes pick up the action nine months later, as the town grows in popularity, and features both returning and new characters.

The second series promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents as the Army makes Sanditon their new base.

Charlotte (Rose Williams) takes up the role of governess to Augusta Wilson (Eloise Webb), while her spirited younger sister, Alison, (Rosie Graham) arrives to pursue her own romantic dream, and Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon.

Meanwhile Alexander Colbourne’s ward and niece who pushes against authority and soon gives Charlotte a run for her money.

Sanditon airs on ITV from July 22nd.