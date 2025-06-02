Sarah Beeny to host all-new Channel 4 property show

Property guru Sarah Beeny is returning to Channel 4 with a brand-new series featuring homes purchased at auction.

Each episode of I Bought it at Auction with Sarah Beeny will follow buyers in the months after their purchase, capturing triumphs, setbacks, and surprises as the new owners discover what’s behind the front door.

Beeny, one of the UK’s leading property experts, said: “Buying property at auction is risky and not for the faint-hearted but for those who dare, it can be an exciting, albeit nerve-wracking, way to get on or move up the property ladder.

“I’ve always believed there is possibility in almost any piece of land or building, and those sold in auction are sometimes packed with potential – if you know what to, and what not to look for.

“I’m thrilled to bring viewers along for the ride and shine a light on this high risk but sometimes high gain part of the market.”

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 said, “Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer dreaming big, I Bought It At Auction With Sarah Beeny is the ultimate guide to the risks—and rewards—of buying property at auction.

“Sarah knows firsthand how to navigate the property market and what it really takes to make bold moves pay off.”

Ben Gale, Executive Producer and Managing Director of series makers Little Gem, said: “We’re excited to team up with Sarah on this dynamic new show which will pull back the curtain on the auction world and show off some cracking properties along the way.”