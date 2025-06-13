Scientific Games extends Deal Or No Deal rights deal

Logo for ITV’s revival of Deal or No Deal. TM © 2002 – 2025 Endemol Shine IP B.V.



Scientific Games will bring new lottery games based on the TV gameshow Deal Or No Deal to operators around the world after signing a new rights agreement with Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of show makers Banijay Entertainment.

Scientific Games’ longstanding relationship with Banijay Rights and Deal Or No Deal spans more than 18 years, during which 110 lottery games have been launched to operators in North America, Europe and Australasia.

The extended deal will see Scientific offer a range of new games based on the enduringly popular brand, including instant scratch, pull tab, terminal-based (draw and Fast Play), monitor (Keno) in limited territories and eInstant/iLottery.

The Deal Or No Deal TV gameshow has been adapted for broadcasters in 84 territories globally and is in active production in eight, including the UK where its revival by ITV secured a total reach of almost 14 million viewers for its debut series, ensuring a rapid recommission for further runs.

Licensed brands play a major part in Scientific Games’ businesses, accounting for USD$2.6 billion in retail sales last year in the US alone.

Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming and Gambling, Banijay Rights, said: “We look forward to working with Scientific Games to innovate more brand-immersive Deal Or No Deal lottery experiences for players around the world.

“What could be more fun than the chance to win prizes in a lottery game themed to a high-stakes TV game show of risk and reward?”

Tina Hoover, VP, Licensing for Scientific Games, added: “We are thrilled to renew our license with Banijay. Deal Or No Deal is a universally recognized brand and a perfect fit for our popular licensed lottery games.

“Our creative teams are hard at work designing retail and digital play experiences that capture the excitement of this iconic TV gameshow.”