LG brings new AI features to 3rd party TVs with webOS Hub 3.0

LG is rolling out a new version of webOS Hub, its software which powers third-party TV brands.

The new webOS Hub 3.0 release, which incorporates AI features, performance improvements and multiple enhancements, will initially be available for UHD TVs with 60Hz displays before expanding to 120Hz UHD TVs with mini-LED technology in July

New AI features include Voice Recommendation, AI Picture with Neural Network Super Resolution and AI Sound that reduces noise while enhancing voice clarity.

Additional enhancements include AI-powered picture quality, mini-LED local dimming support (for 120Hz models), Multiview functionality (including Side-by-Side and Picture-in-Picture modes), Always On Display, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Auracast Bluetooth audio.

Gamers will also benefit from features including Game Dashboard, Game Optimiser and the recently launched Gaming Portal.

“The launch of webOS Hub 3.0 marks a significant milestone in four key areas: market expansion, technological advancement, enhanced B2B partnerships and future growth,” said Chris Jo, head of webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“By providing differentiated value, LG is positioning webOS as the platform of choice for global B2B partners.”