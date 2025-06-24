New screen tourism summit to be held in Birmingham

A new tourism summit highlighting how firms can leverage the growing ‘Set-Jetting’ trend of visiting locations seen in films and TV shows will be held in Birmingham later this year.

Being featured in popular and returning shows such as Game of Thrones, Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders or Doctor Who can often result in a location enjoying an influx of visitors.

According to VisitBritain, around 7 in 10 visitors who’ve taken a trip in the last 10 years visited a film or TV location, creating opportunities for location owners and nearby hospitality and transport businesses.

The UK is home to a growing number of global hit shows, including Apple’s Slow Horses and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving businesses plenty of opportunities to benefit from this trend.

Attendees to the SET-JET 25 summit will get advice and insights on topics such as marketing, destination branding, and PR from senior figures at studios, broadcasters, the tourism industry plus executives from VisitBritain and the BFI.

The summit was created by The Tourism Business in partnership with Visit Britain, British Film Commission, and West Midlands Growth Company.

Martin Evans, Managing Director of The Tourism Business, said: “We look forward to welcoming the screen tourism community to Birmingham for the first instalment of The World Screen Tourism Summit in November.

“Film and TV continues to be a powerful motivator for where people desire to travel.

“SET-JET 25 is an important moment for the industry to come together to share their insights, learn from each other and make valuable connections to build on the exciting growth of screen tourism globally”.