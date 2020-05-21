ScreenHits TV to launch new streaming aggregation service

A new aggregation service allowing users to find content from across major streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+, in a single place is to launch on May 30th.

Other players compatible with the service include BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, BFI Player, MUBI, The Criterion Channel, Eurosport, HayU and Shudder.

ScreenHits TV will allow users to see what’s trending, share recommendations and manage their favourite content through a traditional TV Guide, and will also offer “live premium TV channels and 1000s of shows and films” from £1.99 per month.

The first 100,000 users who register their interest by 30th May will receive a free annual subscription of their choice with one of ScreenHits’ content partners.

The ScreenHits TV app will be available on Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon’s Fire Stick, Apple Store, Google Chrome, Android and desktop.

CEO of ScreenHits TV, Rose Adkins Hulse said: “With hundreds of streaming services available, the consumer has too much choice and often gets lost in the vast array of content, creating subscription fatigue and content overload.

“The new app helps to streamline the viewing experience and unlike traditional cable solutions, customers can curate their channels and subscriptions, thus only paying for channels they actually want to watch versus contributing monthly to the channels they never watch.”