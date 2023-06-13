Apple TV+ unveils new drama based on life of Antonin Carême

A new eight-part drama inspired by the life of celebrated French chef Antonin Carême is heading to Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service.

Carême rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe and is still renowned today for his contribution to French cuisine. His career ultimately saw him serve as personal chef to some of the most important figures of the day, including the British Prince Regent and Tsar Alexander I of Russia.

The series is inspired by the book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef’, by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly, and portrays Carême as a man whose talent and ambitions attract the attention of powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France.

Benjamin Voisin stars as Carême alongside Jérémie Renier as political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and Lyna Khoudri as Henriette, Carême’s lover and most dangerous threat.



Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Bourboulon serves as lead director on the series which was created by Kelly and lead writer Davide Serino.

Carême is the latest in French programming from Apple TV+, with subscribers already able to enjoy tech conspiracy thriller Liaison and the French-Japanese drama Drops of God.

How to Watch Apple TV+



Priced at £6.99 per month, Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony, Hisense and Samsung.