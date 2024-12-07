Severance season 2 gets new trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Severance which will be available for members worldwide to stream from January 17th.

Directed by Ben Stiller, the sci-fi thriller is set in a workplace where staff agree to undergo a medical procedure which segregates their memories between their work and personal lives.

Fans have had to wait more than two years to find out what follows the show’s nail-biting cliffhanger in which Mark (Adam Scott) and his fellow team members broke free of the constraints and learnt who they really are.

According to Apple: “In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Also starring Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette, the series is created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson.