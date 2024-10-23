Severance season 2 gets new trailer 

Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for the upcoming second season of Severance which will be available for members worldwide to stream from January 17th.

Directed by Ben Stiller, the sci-fi thriller is set in a workplace where staff agree to undergo a medical procedure which segregates their memories between their work and personal lives.

Fans have had to wait more than two years to find out what follows the show’s nail-biting cliffhanger in which Mark (Adam Scott) and his fellow team members broke free of the constraints and learnt who they really are.

According to Apple: “In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Also starring Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette, the series is created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

