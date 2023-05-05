Six months free Disney+ available with selected Samsung Smart TVs and monitors 

Samsung is offering six months free Disney+ when they buy one of its eligible TVs or monitors. The offer to applies to selected models bought before January 31st 2024 and must be redeemed via the Samsung Promotion app, directly on the device, before April 1st 2024.

Disney+ is the exclusive streaming home of the studio’s biggest brands and franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar, with new titles available in 4K Ultra High Definition and selected films also available to watch in IMAX enhanced format.

Recent series include Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building, the Star Wars spin-offs Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian; plus spy thriller The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

Upcoming highlights include new Marvel series Secret Invasion in which Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, and Star Wars series Ashoka.

In addition, the service brings viewers the latest Disney movies just months after they complete their cinema run, including Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which debuts on the service later this month.

Zeena Hill, Marketing Director, TV/AV, Samsung Electronics UK&I, said: “We’re excited to offer our consumers in the UK, access to some of the entertainment world’s most iconic shows and content.

“Through our Samsung Smart TVs, viewers can watch their favourite live action programmes and movies to create the ultimate cinematic experience at home.”