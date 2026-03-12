Sky and CANAL+ to co-develop premium dramas

Sky and CANAL+ are teaming up to develop a minimum of two premium English‑language dramas per year.

Running for an initial commitment of three-years, the tie-up will see each of the broadcasters co-financing UK‑led stories with “international resonance” while also providing “a stage for both established and emerging talent”.

Sky CEO Dana Strong CBE, said: “We are excited to build on our strong working relationship with CANAL+ to create this partnership.

“Sky and CANAL+ share a strong track record in creating premium drama, and through this collaboration we will bring our creative ambition and expertise together at scale.”

Maxime Saada, CEO at CANAL+, said: “Sky and CANAL+ share the same storytelling DNA and drive to develop globally successful content and IP.

“Our previous co-productions, like The Young Pope and Zero Zero Zero, are great examples of what we can do together through this complementary and ambitious new partnership.”