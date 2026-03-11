Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball 2026 schedule confirmed

Apple and the Major League Baseball (MLB) have revealed the schedule for the first half of this year’s ‘Friday Night Baseball’ fixtures on Apple TV.

The weekly doubleheader returns for its fifth season on March 27th, with Apple TV subscribers in 60 countries able to enjoy two marquee matchups each week throughout the 25-week MLB regular season.

“‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV continues to elevate how fans experience the game,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV, Sports, and Beats.

“With cutting-edge production — including the integration of iPhone to capture immersive new perspectives — and a full season of marquee matchups available without local broadcast restrictions, we’re delivering a modern, premium broadcast experience designed for fans everywhere.”

2026 Friday Night Baseball Schedule on Apple TV

March 27

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros – 8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners – 9:45 p.m. ET

April 3

Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals – 7:45 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks – 9:45 p.m. ET

April 10

Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds -6:45 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles -7:15 p.m. ET

April 17

Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox – 7:15 p.m. ET

April 24

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves – 7:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers -10:15 p.m. ET

May 1

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners – 9:45 p.m. ET

May 8

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians – 7:15 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres – 9:45 p.m. ET

May 15

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers – 6:45 p.m. ET

New York Yankees at New York Mets – 7:15 p.m. ET

May 22

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs – 2:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles – 7:15 p.m. ET

May 29

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10:15 p.m. ET

June 5

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers – 8:15 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins – 8:15 p.m. ET

June 12

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets – 7:15 p.m. ET

June 19

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals – 8:15 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks – 9:45 p.m. ET

June 26

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers – 7:45 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padre – 9:45 p.m. ET