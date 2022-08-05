Sky Broadband extends Wi-Fi guarantee to all customers

Sky is offering the first three months free to all new customers who sign up to its Superfast broadband plan. The plan costs £30.50 a month and comes with an 18-month contract.

The ISP has also announced that all customers on one of its fibre packages are also now covered by its Wall to Wall Wi-Fi guarantee which promises minimum Wi-Fi speeds in every room or one month’s free broadband subscription.

Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, said: “At Sky Broadband we’re committed to offering great value, while keeping you connected to the things you love.

“Our summer of free broadband will help to save our customers money, whilst also making sure our broadband works harder, with our new Wall to Wall Wi-Fi guarantee. We know this is a difficult time for households and these changes are just the first step in supporting our customers at this time.”