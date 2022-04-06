Sky Broadband launches new 900 Mbps FTTP plan

Sky Broadband has today launched Gigafast, its new full fibre broadband package which offers speeds of 900 Mbps.

The new package, which is delivered through a FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) connection, is 25x faster than the average speed of the firm’s Superfast 35 package and includes a Speed Guarantee of 600 Mbps with users able to claim a month’s subscription back if their speed falls below that level.

Sky Broadband Gigafast costs £55 per month on an 18-month contract.

Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions at Sky Broadband, said: “With game changing speeds that are 25x faster than our standard fibre (36mb/s), Sky Broadband Gigafast offers WiFi hungry homes the ability to connect lots of devices at any one time, delivered through our reliable network with award-winning customer service.”