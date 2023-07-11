Sky Broadband unveils its most powerful WiFi package yet

Sky Broadband has unveiled WiFi Max, its most powerful WiFi add-on yet which comes with the ISP’s new Max Hub and a money back guarantee of speeds up to 25Mbps in every room.

Available to new and existing customers, WiFi Max is an optional add on that must be combined with a Sky Broadband package

Sky says the Max Hub uses “intelligent cloud optimisation to give users the best and smoothest connection yet” by adapting and evolving the flow of traffic to each device to offer “stronger and more reliable WiFi coverage wherever customers are at home”.

Amber Pine, Managing Director, Broadband and Connectivity, Sky Broadband, said: “A modern, busy household needs WiFi to be more powerful and more reliable than ever, so customers can stream, game, or use multiple devices at once without any hassle.

“With WiFi Max’s speed guarantee of up to 25mps in every room, customers can relax knowing time online will be seamless, safe and without stress.”