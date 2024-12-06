Gladiator loses top spot to The Grinch in this week’s film chart

The Grinch (2018) is back on top of the Official Film Chart thanks to strong digital sales which lift it four places to earn its first number 1 spot of 2024.
As a result, last week’s chart topper Gladiator drops one place to Number 2, finishing just ahead of this week’s biggest film of the week on physical formats, Deadpool & Wolverine at Number 3.
Sci-Fi thriller Alien: Romulus finishes at Number 4, ahead of The Wizard of Oz (5). Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot, drops three places on last week (6), staying ahead of Dune: Part Two (7) and Despicable Me 4 (8).
Elf rises four places to Number 9 and It Ends With Us flies back up 17 places to land back at Number 10, its fifth total week in the Top 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 4th December 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|5
|1
|THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|1
|2
|GLADIATOR
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|3
|DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
|MARVEL FILMS
|2
|4
|ALIEN ROMULUS
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|12
|5
|THE WIZARD OF OZ
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|6
|THE WILD ROBOT
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|8
|7
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|8
|DESPICABLE ME 4
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|13
|9
|ELF
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|27
|10
|IT ENDS WITH US
|SONY PICTURES HE