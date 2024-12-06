Gladiator loses top spot to The Grinch in this week’s film chart

The Grinch (2018) is back on top of the Official Film Chart thanks to strong digital sales which lift it four places to earn its first number 1 spot of 2024.

As a result, last week’s chart topper Gladiator drops one place to Number 2, finishing just ahead of this week’s biggest film of the week on physical formats, Deadpool & Wolverine at Number 3.

Sci-Fi thriller Alien: Romulus finishes at Number 4, ahead of The Wizard of Oz (5). Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot, drops three places on last week (6), staying ahead of Dune: Part Two (7) and Despicable Me 4 (8).

Elf rises four places to Number 9 and It Ends With Us flies back up 17 places to land back at Number 10, its fifth total week in the Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 4th December 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
51THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)UNIVERSAL PICTURES
12GLADIATORUNIVERSAL PICTURES
43DEADPOOL & WOLVERINEMARVEL FILMS
24ALIEN ROMULUS20TH CENTURY FOX HE
125THE WIZARD OF OZWARNER HOME VIDEO
36THE WILD ROBOTDREAMWORKS ANIMATION
87DUNE – PT 2WARNER HOME VIDEO
78DESPICABLE ME 4UNIVERSAL PICTURES
139ELFWARNER HOME VIDEO
2710IT ENDS WITH USSONY PICTURES HE
