Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story gets digital release date

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, the feature-length documentary film celebrating the actor’s life and career, will be available to buy from digital stores on December 2nd.

In 1978 Reeve catapulted to global fame when he starred as in Richard Donner’s acclaimed Superman: The Movie for which the actor was widely praised for his dual roles of Clark Kent and Superman.

In addition to returning for three sequels, he also starred in dozens of other films, including 1980’s romantic time travel tale Somewhere in Time, in which he appeared opposite Jane Seymour and Christopher Plummer.

But after a horse-riding accident left him paralysed from the neck down, Reeve became a leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries while continuing his career both in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his family.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story features an extraordinary trove of personal archive material plus extended interviews with Reeve’s three children plus the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and will be available from major digital retailers.