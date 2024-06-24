Christopher Reeve documentary comes to UK cinemas in November

Image: Warner Bros.

A new feature-length documentary film celebrating the life and career of Christopher Reeve will be at UK cinemas from November 1st.

Reeve catapulted to global fame when he starred as Clark Kent/Superman in Richard Donner’s acclaimed 1978 Superman: The Movie, a role he reprised in three sequels.

He also starred in dozens of other films, including 1980’s romantic time travel tale Somewhere in Time, in which he starred opposite Jane Seymour and Christopher Plummer.

After surviving a surviving a horse-riding accident which left him paralyzed from the neck down, Reeve became a leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his family.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story features never before seen home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material plus extended interviews with Reeve’s three children.

Viewers will also be treated to interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends.