Sky confirms Heated Rivalry UK airdate

Following on from its pre-Christmas acquisition of the UK and Irish rights to the series, Sky has confirmed hit romantic drama Heated Rivalry will be available from January 10th.

The series tells the story of hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) – two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey who are bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither fully understands.

What begins as a secret fling between two rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it.

Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

Adapted from Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series for Canadian streaming service Crave, the show was produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Bell Media’s Crave and is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus.