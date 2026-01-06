Video game tutorials: How much is too much?

Every video game has a learning curve. You might need to learn the gameplay mechanics. There might be strategies you need to master to play the game effectively.

Regardless of what you need to know, it is inevitable that every game requires a training period. Game developers recognize the need to include game guides and tutorials in the game itself to help players get started. Without these crucial guides, many players might be put off by the steep learning curves of advanced games.

There is a balance to be found in how much tutorial content is included. Too little, and a player might be put off from the game altogether. If there is too much, a player might become frustrated with the lack of challenge the game poses. Game guidance content must be balanced with game features that allow players to discover game mechanics on their own.

The Role of Guides and Tutorials

Including some form of learning content in a game is essential. This learning content can take the form of on-screen guides during the game or a tutorial that the player must play before beginning the game. This learning content helps to orient players with essential elements of the game. The goal of game developers are to incorporate enough guidance material content for the player without negatively impacting gameplay.

Balancing Guides with Player Discovery

Many classic games came with guidebooks when you bought the game. These guidebooks served as an external resource that a player could use when stuck in a tricky part of the game. The benefit of using guidebooks is that they encourage players to learn how to play by exploring the game environment. The guidebook was meant to be used only if a player got stuck in a tricky part of the game. The modern version of guidebooks is websites that provide players with game guides. An example of these modern internet game guides can be found in the Australian iGaming guide to the best real money online pokies. This guide provides players with a list of the best online iGaming platforms, whilst also providing tips that explain how to win.

Designing for Discovery

The game environment and user interface are perfect for placing training elements. Building guides into the environment and user interface makes the learning experience feel natural and intuitive. Design strategies that developers could use include environmental cues, progress discovery, and adaptive tutorials. These strategies guide players by nudging them in specific directions while still requiring them to complete game tasks. Developers who focus on player agency can create games with tutorial elements that keep players engaged and let players feel responsible for their own progress.

The Downside of Too Much Guidance

Games with long tutorials can lead to player frustration. Many players want to jump straight into gameplay and learn on the fly. Drawn-out tutorials can break immersion and make learning feel like a chore. Gameplay tutorials often focus on small, trivial details that players would rather discover while playing the game. This not only removes player agency but also diminishes the satisfaction of overcoming challenging aspects of the game.

Alongside drawn-out tutorials, guides that pop up during gameplay are known to distract players. Gameplay guides that appear as dialog boxes or tutorial windows, explaining small details during games, can decrease player satisfaction. This can lead to lower player retention rates and a negative reputation for the game title.

The Dangers of Too Little Guidance

Although gamers do enjoy being challenged, games that offer too little guidance can alienate players unfamiliar with a particular game type. Games with steep learning curves and insufficient tutorial content risk being off-putting to players, especially casual ones. Players who feel lost during gameplay and have little access to guides or tips are more likely to abandon a game.

High complexity with few guidelines is one of the biggest reasons players leave a game. This leads to confusion and ultimately frustration when a player can no longer figure out how to progress.

Finding the Perfect Balance

Not every game is the same. Some require more guides and tutorials than others. Games that are part of a popular series would need less guidance material, as players would already be familiar with the mechanics and gameplay. New games, however, might need more extensive guidance and tutorials to help ease players into the gameplay environment.

Finding the right balance between guidance and discovery is dependent on the context of the game. One way developers can assess how much guidance to include in a game is by using player feedback and analytics from beta releases. This data is crucial in providing developers with an idea of how much guidance is required to excel in the game.

Developing for Players

Games should continuously be developed with players in mind. This requires developers to listen closely to what players want and prefer. All gamers have different playing styles, and games must provide challenging and engaging gameplay elements for them all. Providing players with interactive guidance and tutorial elements that reward them for completing tasks is a great way for developers to ensure they remain engaged.