Sky Connect unveils FTTP packages

Sky Connect, the ISP’s business provider, announced the launch of its Fibre-to-the-Premises service.

The firm says customers will get consistent speeds – that are 10 times faster than the UK’s average fibre broadband speeds – and increased reliability to ensure they can use more devices concurrently.

A choice of three Sky Connect FTTP packages are available – Advantage, Ultrafast Pro and Ultrafast Max.

Kevin O’Toole, Managing Director of Sky Connect said: “In today’s recovering economy, small businesses cannot afford to suffer from broadband disruption or connectivity issues.

“The implications of the disruption are huge. Our new capability will support small businesses reliant on a flexible broadband connection, offering UK-based dedicated account managers who will be on hand to support business customers with their FTTP installation via their preferred communication channels.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers this new capability to deliver reliable and consistent speeds straight to a business’s door.”

