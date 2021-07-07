Sky expands broadband range with new 500 Mb/s package

Sky is now offering fibre broadband with download speeds of up to 500Mb/s and no usage caps.

The broadcaster and ISP’s new Ultrafast Plus package also comes with its Speed Guarantee which allows users to claim a month’s subscription back if speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed of 400 Mb/s.

Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions at Sky Broadband, said: “Today’s Ultrafast Plus launch reflects our commitment to providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband speeds possible.

“This is why Ultrafast Plus comes with the UK’s fastest Speed Guarantee, so our customers can game, stream, download and work from home seamlessly.”