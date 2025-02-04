Sky extends PDC broadcast deal until 2030

Sky Sports has secured a five-year extension to its broadcast deal with the Professional Darts Corporation, meaning it’ll continue showing tournaments such as the PDC World Darts Championship until at least 2030.

The deal also covers the Premier League, World Matchplay, Grand Slam of Darts, World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts tournaments.

Its confirmation comes ahead of the 2025 Premier League Darts season starting this week and against a backdrop of rising viewing figures and audience engagement for the sport.

Viewing reached new heights last year when a record audience of over 4.8m people tuned in to watch the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship final between Luke Humphries and Luke Littler, with a peak audience of 3.71m, the highest ever non-football peak on Sky Sports.

Sky also saw record viewing figures for the Premier League in 2024, with all top 15 nights ever coming from last year’s tournament, while the average audience for the 2024/25 World Darts Championship was up 29% year-on-year.

This growth has also been prevalent across social media, with 8.2m views on the Sky Sports Darts YouTube channel throughout the 2024/25 World Darts Championship, representing an increase of 78% year-on-year, while YouTube views on the day of the final were up 128%.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: “The incredible growth in darts viewership on Sky Sports over the last 12 months shows just how much the nation loves this sport.

“The extraordinary story of last year’s World Championship helped to welcome new younger audiences to the sport and brought increased excitement for fans.

“Following another successful tournament, there seems no better time to extend our longstanding partnership with the PDC to remain the home of this uniquely brilliant sport.

“We’re excited to keep innovating to tell the stories and bring fans closer to the action through our unrivalled coverage of the biggest darts tournaments for the next five years.”

PDC Chief Executive, Matt Porter, said: “Sky Sports has been by our side for over 30 years and we’re excited to extend our partnership for the next five years as we experience a surge in growth globally.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength in recent years as a sport, and the record viewing figures and sustained interest achieved by Sky over the past year are a reflection of the unprecedented popularity of PDC events at present.

“We’re determined to continue this growth in the coming years and it’s hugely important for us to have Sky working with us to help deliver more exciting tournaments for players, fans and viewers.”