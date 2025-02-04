Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets trailer

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn star in this all-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps which is heading to cinemas this July.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, the film introduces Marvel’s First Family – Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) – as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles, is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.