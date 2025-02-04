Berlin ER – upcoming Apple TV+ medical drama gets trailer

Haley Louise Jones in “Berlin ER,” premiering February 26, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Berlin ER, its upcoming German-language medical drama Berlin ER which debuts later this month.

Haley Louise Jones stars as Dr. Parker who, seeking a fresh start after her private life implodes in Munich, takes over the management of a chaotic emergency room in Berlin’s toughest and most overcrowded hospital.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, she’s confronted with resistance from the underpaid, poorly equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour.

But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Joining Jones are Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz and Peter Lohmeyer.

Previously announced as KRANK Berlin, the series will debut on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on February 26th followed by a new episode every Wednesday through to April 9th.

Produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for German broadcaster ZDFneo and Apple TV+, the show was co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski.