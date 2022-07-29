Sky Glass gets new channels and features

Sky is bringing several new features to its Glass smart TV, including the launch of Sky Sports Box Office and integration of YouTube with the TV’s voice search.

Unveiled last October, Sky Glass provides access to both Sky and third-party channels via broadband, eliminating the need for a dish. It also includes a selection of popular streaming apps including Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Unlike traditional Sky set top boxes, the TV has no recording facility is dependent on catch-up apps to provide post broadcast access to shows.

Other new features being rolled out include integrating BBC Sounds and iPlayer logins so that users who log into one of the apps is automatically signed into the other and easier management of the user’s playlist which now supports the removal of unwanted content through use of the ‘+’ button.

In addition, Sky has added 9 new channels including Colors HD, Colors Rishtey, Colors Gujrati, Bloomberg​, NBC News Now, GB News, TalkTV, Zee TV, and Zee Cinema.