Sky Ireland and Virgin Media Ireland announce new broadband wholesale deal

Sky customers in Ireland will be able to benefit from “significantly” enhanced broadband services after the firm signed a wholesale network access deal with Virgin Media Ireland.

The ISP’s superfast fibre broadband network currently passes 1 million premises across Ireland, making it one of the most extensive and reliable broadband networks in the country, with more homes set to benefit from its ongoing €200m network upgrade work.

The new partnership will allow Sky Ireland to supercharge its broadband experience and provide even more options to Irish consumers.

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, said: “This partnership with Virgin Media Ireland allows us to offer our customers even more choice when it comes to full fibre broadband.

“Sky now has partnerships with every full fibre broadband provider in Ireland. Whether our customers are using broadband for work, streaming content through Sky Glass or Sky Stream, or gaming, we can offer them the best full fibre service available in their area.

“This new partnership highlights our shared commitment to provide Irish consumers with a wider choice of high-quality services and the best broadband experience.”

Tony Hanway, Chief Executive of Virgin Media Ireland, added said: “We welcome Sky as a wholesale network partner as we continue our network expansion nationally, bringing ultrafast fibre connectivity to over 1 million homes by the end of 2025.

“This further development forms part of our comprehensive ongoing commitment towards Ireland’s digital progress, enhancing overall competition and service delivery for consumers, businesses and communities nationwide.”

Sky Ireland’s latest full fibre broadband service will be available to customers across the country from 31st October. For further information visit www.sky.ie.