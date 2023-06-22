Sky launches £300 camera for its Glass smart TV

Sky’s long-promised camera add-on for its Sky Glass TV, which provides the broadcasters channels via broadband with no need for a dish, has finally launched with an RRP of £290.

The Sky Live camera allows owners to make video calls via zoom, play a selection of hands-free games using motion control, and host ‘Watch Together’ viewing parties with friends – though this requires both participants to have Sky Glass, the camera and a subscription to the same channel.

It also works with Sky’s exclusive Mvmnt fitness app which offers over 130 interactive workouts, including a range of strength, mobility, Pilates and yoga classes. Sky says built-in body tracking technology “improves your technique by analysing your form, providing real-time feedback as you move and counting your reps”.

The device can be bought interest-free on a 48-month credit plan for £6 per month or on a 24-month plan at £12 per month.

Sky Glass prices start from £26 per month including Sky Ultimate TV with Sky TV, Netflix and discovery+. The set is also available without a Sky subscription from just £14 per month, although a viewing package is required to access many of its features.

Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Sky, said: “We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again. Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV, by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home.

“Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”