Sky merges commercial TV and broadband teams to create Sky Business

Sky is bringing its two business-focussed teams – Sky Business TV and Sky Connect – together to create Sky Business, a new entity able to handle all connectivity and entertainment needs for commercial clients.

Steve Hackley, Manging Director of Sky Business, said: “Moving to one Sky Business means we can innovate faster and bring a better mix of products, better service, and better content across all our customer and prospect sectors.

“We’re here to help make running a business a lot easier, whether a startup or a large corporation, a coffee shop or a consultancy, a pub/bar or a florist.”

“We know that business owners work really hard and we are fully equipped to be the partner that can help them to keep their business moving forward by providing better solutions.”