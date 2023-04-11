Sky Mobile is now offering laptops

Sky Mobile has added a line-up of connected laptops, including Windows and Chromebook models, to its range of pay-monthly products.

Each of the laptops has its own SIM plan and data allowance, meaning there’s no need to tether a phone or connect to WiFi hotspots, and all plans include Sky Mobile’s data rollover benefit which saves unused data allowances for use in future months.

At launch Sky will be offering four Samsung models – the Chromebook GO LTE, Chromebook2 360 LTE, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 5G – with more options arriving later in the year.

Device prices start from £11 a month, and with flexible 36 or 48 month payment plans and 0% interest, and data plans start from £0 for 100MB, ranging to £26 for 75GB.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Mobile said: “We want to help our customers get access to the best technology at prices that are affordable.

“Customers will now be able to get the same great Sky Mobile benefits like Roll and Mix on their laptop devices, where they won’t lose any of the data they’ve bought, and can change their data plan up or down to suit their needs, offering flexibility and great value without having to compromise on the quality of the tech.”