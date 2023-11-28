Sky Mobile to launch in Italy next year

Sky and Fastweb have announced a multi-year partnership to launch Sky Mobile in Italy in early 2024.

The two firms say the service “will offer a reliable and fast service at an attractive price,” with Sky customers getting “an additional connectivity service” while Fastweb “strengthens its position in the mobile market where it continues its double-digit growth”.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Sky Mobile thanks to an agreement with Fastweb, which is also our technology partner for Sky Wifi’s broadband,” commented Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia.

“After entering the homes of millions of Italians with our exclusive content and the ultrabroadband of Sky Wifi, with the launch of Sky Mobile we want to complete our service offer becoming a point of reference for Sky families also for all their connectivity needs”.

Walter Renna, Chief Executive Officer of Fastweb, added: “The partnership with Sky confirms the leading role of our fixed and mobile infrastructures.

“Thanks to this distribution agreement our positioning on the mobile market is further strengthened”.