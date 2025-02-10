Tubi launches on Netgem TV

Free streaming app Tubi is now available on set top boxes powered by Netgem, the TV platform used by a range of ISPs including TalkTalk, Community Fibre, Connect Fibre, and BRSK.

Tubi, which is owned by Fox, offers thousands of movies and TV episodes across all genres.

The app’s addition to Netgem boxes follows launches on various smart TV brands including Hisense, plus Amazon’s Fire TV range and the Apple 4K set top box.

“This partnership with Tubi is a major step forward in our strategy to build the biggest offering of inclusive high-quality content on the Netgem TV platform,” said Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem Streaming services.

“We’re committed to giving our ISP partners the best entertainment service, and Tubi’s massive library perfectly complements our already extensive content, solidifying Netgem TV’s top spot for value in the UK.”

Ross Appleton, Tubi’s GM for the UK, added: “We’re thrilled to be expanding Tubi’s footprint further in the UK, and that Netgem’s customers will now have access to the largest free content library in the country.”