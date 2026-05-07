New Sky drama to explore Sherlock Holmes’ missing years

Photo Credit: Fabienne Berchtold (C) Silver Reel

A new drama set in the aftermath of Sherlock Holmes’ apparent at the Reichenbach Falls death is set to be aired on Sky next year.

The broadcaster has signed on as an early investor on The Death of Sherlock Holmes which is produced by Silver Reel and distributed by Sphere Abacus.

Starring Rafe Spall and Deleila Piasko, the story follows an Englishman found barely alive in an icy mountain stream by local woman Alma and her son.

When the village doctor is found murdered, villagers turn on the boy – leaving the amnesiac stranger as his only hope.

Though the man remembers nothing, flashes of razor-sharp deduction betray a hidden past. As unsettling fragments of memory return, he must confront an unnerving question: who is he really?

What starts as an isolated Alpine mystery soon opens into a far-reaching conspiracy that draws the man closer to the truth of his past—and the legendary name he may once have borne.

The series has been created by Claudia Bluemhuber, André Küttel and Pierre Monnard, and was written by Küttel and Simone Schmid.

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director of Sphere Abacus said: “Audiences continue to be enthralled by the exploits of Sherlock Holmes.

“This new iteration, created by our friends at Silver Reel and recounting Holmes’ completely unknown adventures during a mysterious and pivotal moment in Holmes’ life, is sure to delight viewers around the world.”

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions at Sky, commented: “We’re excited to come on board this smart new reimagining that opens up an untold chapter in the Sherlock Holmes story—anchored by the return of Rafe Spall to Sky in the leading role.”