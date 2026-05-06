Sky Sports retains Formula 1 rights

Sky has secured exclusive UK & Ireland rights to Formula 1 until the end of the 2034 season.

As part of the deal, which adds a further five seasons to the existing partnership, Sky will continue to show every practice, qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix session.

The renewed partnership also includes full rights to F1’s support events including Formula 2, Formula 3, Porsche Supercup and F1 Academy.

It will also see Sky Italia retain exclusive rights through to the end of 2032.

Dana Strong, Group CEO Sky, said: “We’re proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the sport’s growth through world-class storytelling, innovation and long-term investment.

“This new agreement secures Sky as the home of Formula 1 for years to come, as the sport enters an exciting era with more British talent on the grid and rising stars like Kimi Antonelli.

“I want to thank Stefano and the F1 team for our continued partnership, which we’re excited to build on in the years ahead.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “Sky has always been a dedicated, trusted and passionate partner since we began our relationship many years ago.

“Their world leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, behind the scenes analysis led by a truly amazing group of on-screen talent has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport in the UK, Ireland and Italy and I am delighted we will be taking our partnership into the next decade.

“I want to thank Dana and all the team at Sky for their determination to get this deal in place and to continue to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to our passionate fans.”