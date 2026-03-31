Sky Sports signs major Women’s boxing deal

Sky is set to bring sports subscribers exclusive coverage of two women’s boxing nights each year after signing a new multi-year deal with Most Valuable Promotions.

The tie-up will see the Sky Sports channels and NOW, Sky’s app-based streaming service, serve as the UK & Ireland home of MVPW – the promoter’s new women’s boxing platform.

Coverage starts on April 5th with MVPW’s first UK event at London’s Olympia when the main event will see Caroline Dubois meeting British rival Terri Harper in a lightweight world title unification fight.

Audiences will also be able to watch Ellie Scotney face Mexico’s WBA world titlist Mayelli Flores in a bout that could see her become the UK’s youngest ever undisputed champion of the four belt era.

In addition to events on UK soil, Sky Sports will show selected MVPW US fight nights, starting on 17 April (18th UK) from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, with unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner defending her titles against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin in the main event.

Shadasia Green will make a 10-round defence of her unified super middleweight world titles against former light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels in the co-main event.

Sky Sports’ Chief Officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht, said: “This agreement with MVP underlines Sky Sports’ ambition to showcase the very best in women’s boxing to sports fans and new audiences.

“As the UK and Ireland’s biggest investor in and broadcaster of women’s sport, we are proud to be part of the momentum women’s boxing is enjoying and adding the sport to our unrivalled line-up.

“2026 is set to be a huge year yet again for women’s sport with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil as well as the Solheim Cup, WSL and more, all live on Sky Sports.”

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said:“This partnership with Sky Sports marks a major milestone for MVPW and women’s boxing globally.

“Through MVPW, we are committed to delivering meaningful opportunities for fighters while producing premium events that expand the global reach and commercial potential of women’s boxing.

“Bringing two premium all-female MVPW events to the UK and Ireland each year, starting with the historic MVPW-01 on Sunday, April 5 at London’s Olympia, is exactly what we envisioned when we launched this platform.

“We have the best female British boxers in the world and Sky Sports is the perfect home to showcase the elite talent and championship-level action that defines MVPW.

“Together, we’re committed to continuing to elevate women’s boxing to the main stage it deserves, delivering unforgettable nights for fans across the UK and beyond.”