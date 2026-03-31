Vincent Price and Peter Cushing classic Madhouse is coming to Blu-ray

Vincent Price and Peter Cushing’s 1974 horror flick Madhouse (aka The Revenge of Dr Death) is coming to Blu-ray on June 22nd as part of the Eureka Classics range .

Produced by Amicus Productions and released by American International Pictures, the film was directed by Jim Clark, better known for his work as an editor on films such as Marathon Man, The Killing Fields and The Mission.

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Paul Toombes (Price) is an actor whose trademark role is the enigmatic and terrifying Dr Death, a skull-faced serial killer and the central antagonist of a long-running series of horror films.

When Toombes’ fiancée Ellen (Julie Crosthwait) is murdered in mysterious circumstances by an assailant dressed as Dr Death, the actor wonders if he has succumbed to madness – a question he will be forced to reckon with again when, years later, people begin dying on the set of a new television series based on his most famous character.

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