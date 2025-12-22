Sky extends PGA Tour rights until 2029

Sky has secured a four-year extension to its PGA Tour broadcast deal, keeping the tournament on its Sky Sports channels and Now streaming service until 2029.

This is the latest extension the broadcaster has secured for its golf rights following on from renewed deals with the Ladies European Tour, DP World Tour, USGA and Augusta National.

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports will continue to exclusively broadcast all FedExCup regular season events, including the prestigious The Players Championship on the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, the FedExCup Playoffs and Tour Championship across each season.

The partnership also includes live coverage of the 2026 and 2028 Presidents Cup, meaning Sky Sports viewers can watch golf’s biggest international team competitions through to the end of the decade, alongside the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

In addition, Sky Sports will continue to show the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions, providing coverage of the game’s rising stars and legendary players.

Sky’s Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht said: “This renewed partnership with the PGA TOUR reinforces our long-term commitment to bringing the very best live golf to customers year-round for at least the next four years.

“It adds to extensions of key partnerships this year, further strengthening our unrivalled golf offering.

“Alongside all the Majors, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, the PGA Tour ensures Sky Sports remains the exclusive place for golf fans to enjoy the biggest moments throughout the year, delivered through our leading innovation and compelling storytelling.”

“We’re excited to continue expanding our partnership with Sky to deliver PGA Tour action to fans in the UK and Ireland,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour Executive Vice President, Media.

“Amazing performances from Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and others from the United Kingdom and Ireland led to double-digit viewership increases on Sky in 2025.

“We look forward to further aligning PGA Tour Studios and the World Feed with Sky to deliver more content of the best players in the world.”