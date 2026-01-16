Sky to air Women’s Champions Cup

Sky Sports will bring the inaugural Women’s Champions Cup to audiences in the UK and Ireland after striking an exclusive new deal with FIFA.

Set to air between January 28th and February 1st, the tournament brings together the six continental champions and, following two early round fixtures, four sides will remain for the showcase event in London.

The contest will take place annually except in years where the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup is held.

Sky Sports will exclusively broadcast all 2026 matches, kicking off with Gotham FC vs SC Corinthians (12:30) and Arsenal Women FC vs ASFAR (18:00), with both semi-finals being held at the Brentford Stadium on Wednesday 28 January.

The third-place play-off (14:45) and final (18:00) will then be hosted at the Arsenal Stadium four days later.

Sky’s coverage will feature Izzy Christiansen, Caroline Barker, Natalie Gedra, Ellen Ellard and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.