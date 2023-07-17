Sky Stream now available in Ireland

Sky’s latest set top box, which allows viewers to access its line-up of channels over Wi-Fi with no need for a dish, is now on sale in Ireland following its UK launch las year.

Named Sky Stream, the box uses the same user interface as the Sky Glass TV to deliver live channels and on-demand apps including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, RTÉ Player, and Paramount+.

Sky Stream is available from €30 a month and is available now from sky.com/ie/tv/stream, Sky retail stores or through Sky customer services.

JD Buckley, CEO of Sky Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Sky Stream in Ireland. Sky Stream revolutionises the way customers can access Sky and all of their favourite apps.

“Simply order your Sky Stream puck, receive it the following day and plug it into any TV to get the full Sky experience. There is no satellite dish or installation required.

“The launch of Sky Stream in Ireland comes just under a year after we launched Sky Glass here. Sky Glass and Sky Stream open the world of Sky to customers who were not able to access our services through satellite.”