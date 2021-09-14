Sky to give greater prominence to BBC shows

Shows from iPlayer and BBC Sounds will become more prominent on Sky TV boxes following an expansion of the BBC and Sky’s long-term partnership agreement.

The two broadcasters say the renewed deal re-enforces their joint support for the UK creative economy and common goal of investing in high-quality UK programmes.

The news follows the recent launch of BBC Sounds on Sky Q and the pair’s recent agreements to share rights to the Women’s Super League and the new The Hundred cricket format.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: “It’s essential that all audiences get the maximum value from the BBC – and this agreement will ensure millions of Sky customers around the UK have access to the diverse rich mix of programming across the BBC – whether that’s our live TV channels and radio networks or millions of hours of programming available when you want on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

“It’s also key that UK audiences hear and see stories and programmes that resonate with them and where they’re from, so I look forward to working with Sky to continue to support the UK creative economy to achieve that goal.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive VP & Chief Executive, UK & Europe at Sky said: “We know our customers love the BBC’s distinctive range of world-class content, so we’re pleased we can integrate it more deeply and aggregate it seamlessly together with all the best apps and content from our other partners, all in one place on Sky Q.

“There’s a long history of collaboration between Sky and the BBC and both organisations play a pivotal role in supporting the UK’s cultural economy – I’m excited to see what more we can do together.”