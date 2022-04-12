Sky to offer its streaming Puck as a standalone device

Sky has confirmed plans to offer a standalone streaming device which brings together live channels and popular catch-up and streaming apps later this year.

The Sky Puck device initially launched alongside its Sky Glass smart TV to allow subscribers to watch TV in additional rooms but will soon be available to buy on its own.

Unlike its traditional set top boxes, neither Sky Glass nor Sky Puck record programmes but instead direct users to the relevant catch-up or on-demand app.

In addition to Sky’s own on-demand content, both Glass and the Puck offer access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ as well as iPlayer, ITV Hub, and All4 as well as linear channels from major broadcasters.

Pricing and availability for the standalone Puck have not been confirmed.