Sky TV customers gain inclusive discovery+ entertainment and sport

Sky has announced that its Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers will now receive the full discovery+ entertainment and sport service – worth £6.99 per month – at no extra charge.

Customers had previously benefitted from a free 12-month discovery+ Entertainment pass but under a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will see the app’s full content offer bundled with their Sky subscription on an ongoing basis. Those who took up the 12-month pass offer will be automatically upgraded.

To sign up, customers can open the discovery+ app on Sky, or say ‘Get discovery plus’ to their Sky Glass or into their Sky Q/Sky Stream voice remote.

Elizabeth Wynn, Managing Director, Sky TV, said: “We know value is incredibly important right now, so we’re pleased to bring discovery+ to our Sky TV customers at no extra cost, saving £6.99 a month.

“And if you’re a Sky Stream or Sky Glass customer, you can stream all this content, including must-watch TV, world-class film and thrilling sport straight over wi-fi with no dish, bringing together all your channels, shows and apps into one place.”

Antonio Ruiz, GM UK & Ireland Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “We’re delighted to build on our partnership with Sky and give Sky TV subscribers in the UK & Ireland access to both discovery+ Entertainment and Sport as part of their Sky TV subscription.

“Through this offering we can bring our extensive real-life entertainment and exciting sports line-up, with the Australian Open starting today, to even more Sky customers.”