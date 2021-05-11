Sky’s Django series adds Noomi Rapace and Nicholas Pinnock to cast

Noomi Rapace and Nicholas Pinnock have joined the cast of Canal+ and Sky’s upcoming high-concept reimagining of classic Western, Django.

The pair, plus rising star Lisa Vicari, join the previous announced Matthias Schoenaerts who stars in the title role.

Pinnock, who has appeared on the big screen in films The Last Tree and Dark Encounter and is known on television from popular dramas Counterpart, Top Boy, Fortitude, Marcella and most recently For Life, will take the key role of John Ellis, Django’s antagonist.

Rapace, known for her roles in the films Prometheus, Sherlock Holmes and What Happened to Monday as well as independent films Daisy Diamond and The Secrets We Keep, will play John Ellis’ powerful and merciless enemy Elizabeth.

Vicari, known for her performances in the film Luna and, more recently, in the popular series Dark, will take the key role of Sarah, Django’s long lost daughter.

Loosely based on the Sergio Corbucci feature film, the English-language series is being produced for Sky and CANAL+ by the award-winning French production company Atlantique Productions, part of Mediawan, and Cattleya, Italy’s leading independent film and TV drama producer and part of ITV Studios, along with co-producers Sky and CANAL+ and in collaboration with Odeon Fiction and StudioCanal.

The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms.

Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John.

But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.

Principal photography has just started in Romania and the series, also made with the support from the Romanian Government, will be shot on location over six months in Racos, Bucharest and the Danube area.