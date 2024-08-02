Sky’s upcoming Mussolini drama gets teaser trailer

Luca Marinelli as Benito Mussolini. Image: The Apartment Pictures / Sky Studios. © Sky UK Limited

Sky has released the first teaser trailer for M. Son of the Century, its upcoming series charting the rise of Mussolini and the birth of fascism in Italy.

Based on the Premio Strega-winning and international bestselling book by Antonio Scurati and directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour), the series will air next year on Sky and its Now streaming service in all of the broadcaster’s European markets.

The eight-part series will cover the period from the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919 through to Mussolini’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist MP Giacomo Matteotti in 1925.

Sky promises that the series will tell the events with historical accuracy, “with every event, character, dialogue and speech documented or witnessed by multiple sources”.

Luca Marinelli leads the cast as Benito Mussolini. Starring alongside him are Francesco Russo, Barbara Chichiarelli, Federico Majorana, and Lorenzo Zurzolo.

M. Son of the Century has been written by Stefano Bises and Davide Serino.

The series is produced by Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle company, in co-production with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, CINECITTÀ S.p.A., and Sky.

Fremantle will distribute the series outside of Sky’s markets.